BILLINGS- The Three Forks and Columbus boys basketball teams notched double-digit victories on Wednesday to advance to the Southern B divisional semifinals.

Three Forks is looking to defend their State B championship from a year ago. The Wolves only trailed once on Wednesday to the Baker Spartans as they pulled away in the second half to win 70-57.

In the second half, the wolves went on a 12-0 run. While Baker answered with a 15-2 run of their own, it was too late to topple Three Forks.

The Wolves were led by a double-double by Dylan Swenson who finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Four Three Forks players scored in double figures.

Baker was led by 15 points, 10 rebounds by Bryant O'Connor.

Three Forks advances to play the Columbus Cougars in Friday's semifinals.

Columbus topped Lodge Grass 82-65 led by the dynamic duo of Mason Meier and Hayden Steffenson.

Steffenson controlled the paint throughout the game. The 6'9 center had 31 points on 13/17 shooting to go with nine rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Meier finished with 27 points, with 13 of those coming from the free throw line.

Columbus extended their lead to 20 points in the third quarter, only to be answered by a 13-2 Lodge Grass run. In the fourth quarter the Cougars lead was cut to seven, but timely shots and consistent shooting at the free throw line allowed them to pull away to top the Indians.

Myron Little Light scored 24 for Lodge Grass and Lance Little Nest finished with 22.