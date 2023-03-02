BILLINGS- Red Lodge beat Manhattan in the final seconds and Huntley Project pulled away in the second half to advance to the semifinal round of the Southern B divisional tournament.

Manhattan got off to a fast start and jumped on the Rams with a 9-0 lead. Red Lodge didn't waiver and set the tone for what would be a back-and-forth game. The Rams went on a 14-2 run and led by three to end the first quarter. Walker Boos had eight first half points with much of his damage being done in that opening frame.

Tigers responded in the second quarter by outscoring the Rams 17-11 and held a narrow 28-25 advantage at the break. Michael Stewart had 15 first half points to lead the Tigers.

The game would stay close all the way until the very end with seven total lead changes and five ties.

Down seven with four minutes to play, the Rams looked to their post Thomas Buchanan. Buchanan converted down low on three straight possessions, including two, three-point plays to give the Rams the lead.

With under a minute to play, the Tigers answered. Sam Stewart hit a bigtime three in transition to give Manhattan a 56-55 lead. Stewart led Manhattan with 21 points. Michael Stewart added 18.

Down one with 20 seconds left, Red Lodge again looked down low. Buchanan once again powered his way to the hoop to give the Rams the lead with seven seconds remaining.

After a steal on the next possession and one more with just two seconds left, Red Lodge held on to win 58-56 and advance to Friday's semifinals.

Buchanan finished with a monster double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds. He was 8/12 on two-point field goals with much of his damage being done in the fourth quarter. Walker Boos was the only other Ram in double figures with 13 points.

Red Lodge advances to play Huntley Project in Friday's semifinal round.

The Red Devils scrapped past a feisty Lame Deer squad.

The Morning Stars started out inspired and led Huntley Project 13-11 after the first quarter. Morning Stars were led by seven first half points by Frank Flying. Huntley Project answered with a 19-11 second quarter including an 11-1 run in the second quarter and led by six at halftime.

Both teams struggled to take care of the ball with 28 total turnovers in the first half alone.

In the third quarter, Huntley Project asserted itself on offense led by the sharp shooting of Parker Cook. Already with 11 first half points, Cook showed his shooting prowess from beyond the arc and the Red Devils lead stretched to 14 points.

Cook converted on 6-of-9 three-pointers and finished with a team leading 24 points. Also in double figures for the project was David Wohlfeil with 14 and Connor Cook with 16 points to go with 12 rebounds.

Lame Deer was led by 14 points from Kendall Russell and 11 rebounds.