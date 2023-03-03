BILLINGS- The Southern B boys divisional championship will be a rematch of the District 4B title game between Columbus and Red Lodge.
Red Lodge topped Huntley Project 57-44 to return to the state tournament for the first time since the 1984-1985 season.
Red Lodge 57, Huntley Project 44
Jacob Stewart led three players in double figures with 16 points, and the Rams shut down the Red Devils with a 21-13 run in the final quarter. Thomas Buchanon tallied 14 points and Walker Boos had 12. Calvin Garmin chipped in with eight points. Jake Cook led the Devils with 17 points and Jeffrey Thomas had 13.
Columbus 51, Three Forks 46
Hayden Stefferson couldn't be stopped, dropping 25 points, and the Cougars got past a tough Wolves team to reach the finals. Cash Kramer added six points and Michael Curl had five. Shane Williams and Dylan Swenson netted 18 and 12 points respectively for Three Forks.
Recaps by 406 MT Sports.