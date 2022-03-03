BILLINGS- Jefferson had two opportunities in the final seconds to take the lead but couldn't convert, and Lame Deer advances to the Southern B semifinals with a 56-45 win.

Journey Emerson was fouled as he attempted a three-pointer with under a minute to play, and that would end up being enough to hold on for the win. Emerson finished with a game-high 29 points.

Lame Deer led for the entire first half and they held a five-point advantage over the Panthers at halftime.

Jefferson came out inspired in the second half, outscoring the Morning Starts 15-7 in the third. Panthers were led by 15 points and 11 rebounds from Jake Genger. Trent McMaster added 12 points and five rebounds.

McMaster also had the job of containing one of the most prolific scorers in the state in Emerson. He forced a couple five second calls and bottled up for most the game until fouling out with just a minute remaining.

The game was decided in the final seconds at the free throw line. Braden Morris was fouled with four seconds to go, getting a change at the 1-and-1. Morris missed the attempt, and Lame Deer gathered the rebound securing the 56-54 win.

Lame Deer will play the winner of Columbus and Three Forks in the next round on Friday.