BILLINGS- Damon Gros Ventre scored 29 points and Lodge Grass shot 75% from the field as they take care of Joliet, 100-58.

In the first game of the day at MetraPark at the Southern B divisional tournament, the Indians began their title defense in peak form. In addition to shooting 74.5% from 2-point range, the Indians shot 45% from deep in the wire-to-wire victory over the J-Hawks.

Tayze Rogers was 6/7 from the field with 12 points and six assists. DC Stewart scored 17 points on 8/9 shooting and Ty Moccasin added 19 more on an efficient 8/11 shooting.

Joliet was led by Seth Bailey who finished with 18 points, and Bryce Williams who scored 16.

Lodge Grass awaits the winner of Manhattan and Red Lodge in the Southern B semifinals.