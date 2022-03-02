  • Spencer Martin

BILLINGS- The Billings Central Rams claimed their fourth consecutive Eastern A divisional championship last weekend. The Lady Rams are finally fully healthy, and that includes the return of one of their senior shooters. 
 
After missing most the season with a torn ACL, Solei Elletson is working her way back into the lineup for Billings Central, providing a boost at the perfect time. 
 
"Solei being back is very nice. She was a key player last year and the confidence she is coming with is nice. She's a great three-point shooter and has the drive to drive in too and that's nice," said senior guard Maria Stewart. 
 
Elletson suffered the knee injury back in July, ending her soccer season and everyone assumed, her basketball season as well. The senior found a new role with her team, becoming a leader off the court, never missing a practice. 
 
 "I took the leadership role and always had a positive mentality, always encouraging others, telling them what they should or shouldn't do. I think people looked up to me in that sense in always having that positive attitude and reminding them they have something to play for and it's something bigger than the game of basketball," said Elletson. 
 
A torn ACL comes with a nine month recovery timeline. That turned out to not be the case for Elletson, who returned to the floor two months ahead of her scheduled recovery date of April1. 
 
"I definitely would say all my PT all the work I put into it helped me. Just kind of grinding and pushing myself, doing everything I was supposed to you know doing my exercises five times a day and just get to where I wanted to be," Elletson said. 
 
Elletson said she had come to grips with the fact she may not get to play her senior season. That made her return on February 3 against Lockwood that much sweeter. 
 
"It was so awesome. All the emotions, hearing the crowd cheer when I made the first point, hitting my three, it showed how supportive everyone is because the whole gym was cheering it was so loud," she said. 
 
On Saturday, Elletson and the Rams took down Havre to win their fourth consecutive divisional title. Still, one thing eludes the talented senior class... a state championship all to themselves. 
 
"Last year we could've done it, but we didn't. So, I think we are trying to grind through and get what we want," Stewart said.  
 
Elletson will play both basketball and soccer next year at North Idaho College. She didn't have to return to the court this year, but the Lady Rams have unfinished business. 
 
"It's not fun having to share a state championship with someone else. Also, coming from last year finishing second, we are definitely, definitely working towards our goal this year and... I don't want to feel the same feeling I felt last year and the year before." 
 
The Class A state tournament is March 10-12 in Missoula. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

