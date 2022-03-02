BILLINGS- The Billings Central Rams claimed their fourth consecutive Eastern A divisional championship last weekend. The Lady Rams are finally fully healthy, and that includes the return of one of their senior shooters.

After missing most the season with a torn ACL, Solei Elletson is working her way back into the lineup for Billings Central, providing a boost at the perfect time.

"Solei being back is very nice. She was a key player last year and the confidence she is coming with is nice. She's a great three-point shooter and has the drive to drive in too and that's nice," said senior guard Maria Stewart.

Elletson suffered the knee injury back in July, ending her soccer season and everyone assumed, her basketball season as well. The senior found a new role with her team, becoming a leader off the court, never missing a practice.

"I took the leadership role and always had a positive mentality, always encouraging others, telling them what they should or shouldn't do. I think people looked up to me in that sense in always having that positive attitude and reminding them they have something to play for and it's something bigger than the game of basketball," said Elletson.

A torn ACL comes with a nine month recovery timeline. That turned out to not be the case for Elletson, who returned to the floor two months ahead of her scheduled recovery date of April1.