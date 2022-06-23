BILLINGS- Around 300 kids participated in a free sports camp at Lockwood High School which concluded on Thursday.

For the last decade, Fellowship Baptist Church has offered the free camp, allowing kids to try their hand at a new sport with experienced and knowledgeable coaching.



Kids could choose from seven sports to play this week. On the turf at Lockwood was the football and soccer groups. For the football guys, the focus was on their favorite game, "Wild Eagle."

"It's like football but you can pass forward in any way multiple times," explained fifth grader Nolan Seymour.

Plenty of fun and some chaos with that game was the reward after a week of learning the fundamentals.

"How to tackle and you know pass and stuff," said fourth grader Liam DuBolt. Sixth grader Kaden Talmark said the coaches were great during the camp. "They were really nice. They helped us develop lots of new skills and when we would have hard times, they would help talk us through it," he said.



Many of the coaches boast collegiate or professional experience in their sport. On the pitch, Ngoni Mahosi, a former professional soccer player and current semi-pro coach in Florida was leading the soccer group and has been involved with camps like this one since 2014.

"For me, I believe in every child that I coach. If you tell me this child won't be making it pro, I will give you my best to make sure they make it to the pros," Mahosi said.



While some were experienced, others enjoyed having the free chance to fall in love with a new sport.

"Well, this is my first-time playing soccer and I normally practice at my house.... and it's awesome," said now Shepherd soccer player Kaitlynn Long.

Camp organizers were pleased with to hit their goal of 300 campers and to give those kids who complain about being bored, a place to get out of the house this summer.