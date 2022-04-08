BILLINGS- After missing the state tournament by one run in one game last season, Skyview softball returns an experienced bunch on the hill this spring.

Goal number one is to get back to the state tournament. Falcons were last there in 2019. They got hot at the end of the regular season a year ago before just falling short, and that's motivating the group to get off to a quicker start this season.

Skyview recently went 2-2 after a weekend spent in Missoula, and they say they're still learning how to plan with one another.

"You know we had to fill a few spots and we're still looking for those players, but I feel like once we get the spots figured out we can become stronger and get used to playing with each other," said senior Katy Story.

While the group is highlighted by eight seniors, the class hasn't always played together at the varsity level. While they learn to see how they all fit in, one thing they can all agree on is the motivation they have as a team.

"We have a hunger now and it's not the same with no divisional so we have to do well in our conference games and you feel some pressure definitely," said senior Piper Chartier .

Billings schools (Senior, Skyview, West) won ten of 12 games in that weekend series with Missoula programs. West and Senior were two of the top teams during the 2021 season, with the Broncs falling in the title game to Belgrade.

Skyview knows in order to reach the state tournament, they will need to get through some tough crosstown bouts in the Magic City.

"It's kind of funny because we play with a lot of these girls outside of school ball but you want to beat them so ball in school ball and we all split last year each Billings school beat each other once," Chartier said.

It's not new for a program up on the hill to have a chip on its shoulder, and that's the feeling this spring for Skyview softball.

"I just feel like Skyview should get some more recognition because yeah we are farther from senior and west, we're in the Heights it's windy all the time you know but we got to do what we got to do," Story said.

Billings Skyview plays Great Falls at home on Saturday at 2 PM.