BILLINGS-Two-time AA state champion from Billings Skyview Paolo Salminen has committed to wrestle at the University of Wyoming.

In a post on Instagram, Salminen said "I'm excited to announce my commitment to the University of Wyoming to further my education and athletic career in wrestling. Thank you to all my coaches and family who have helped me reach this point in life. 'I wanna be a Cowboy, baby' - Kid Rock."

Salminen recently capped off his career with the Falcons by claiming back-to-back state AA titles at 170 pounds and placed at state every year of his prep career. He didn't lose a match in his junior or senior high school seasons.

Three Wyoming wrestlers competed at the NCAA Championships last season.