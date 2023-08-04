ATLANTA- Billings Skyview's Breanna Williams will play in the 2023 UA Next Elite 24 basketball showcase later this month.

The game features the top 48 prep stars from around the country from the Class of 2024-2026, and the game will be televised on ESPNU on August 12.

This will be the second annual girls' game, which will be played at 6 PM eastern in Atlanta, Georgia. The UA Elite 24 will feature 19 players ranked in the top-30 of their classes.

Williams is ranked is a four-star prospect ranked #52 is the 2024 Class according to ESPN's 2024 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings. Williams recently committed to play basketball at the University of Maryland.

According to a release, each team will be led by current or former professional players along with other coaches from the UA Next grassroots circuit.

Williams will be on "Team Breakthru," which will be coached by Maryland alumna Christy Winters Scott. Williams will have two teammates who have committed to play at North Carolina, and another who is set to join UCONN.