BILLINGS--Billings West and Billings Skyview are both hoping to cement their place in the soccer standings as state gets closer. They met up tonight at Amend Park.
Skyview girls, West boys win at Amend Park
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
The girls were up first, nobody scored in the first half, but less than ten minutes into the second half, the scoring started. Thirty seconds later Skyview answered West's goal and it was all tied up. Five combined goals were scored in the second half as Skyview goes on to win it 3-2.
The boys were up next, and it was a match filled with defense, as both goalkeepers and defenses were put to the test consistently. It was West that scored one goal in the first half and one in the second half to shut out Skyview on senior night and win it 2-0.
Katelyn McLean
