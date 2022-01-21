BILLINGS - Skyview went on a 23-0 run in the first half enroute to a 77-37, wire-to-wire win over Billings Senior.

In the first quarter, the Falcons led 8-7 on the Broncs and that was the closest the game ever got. Skyview ended the quarter on a 16-0 run to assert themselves on Friday night. Falcons ended up closing the half on a 36-4 run.

Falcons are now 4-0 in conference play, 6-1 overall, and Friday night's win sets up a showdown with undefeated Billings West on Saturday.

"We're so excited, Skyview hasn't beat West in like twenty years, I think. This is a team we have that can do it, we know it we believe it we know we just have to go over there and execute and play our game," said Skyview senior guard Brooke Berry.

Breanna Williams led the Falcons with 22 points. Berry finished with 18 points.