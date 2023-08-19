BILLINGS--Billings Skyview wrapped up their first full week of practice with a Saturday scrimmage. The team showed off their skill and playbook, as well as their new program foundation.

The Falcons rotated through different teams and personnel groups during Saturday's scrimmage. However, the one thing that was consistent was the energy they brought to the field. They're confident that's going to be a constant moving forward.

"We bring a lot of intensity to the field that we didn't have as much of last year," senior tight end and linebacker Grayden Wilkinson said. While energy on the field has benefitted the program so far this season, that isn't where it started. The captains truly believe the whole program has transformed for the better.

"We'd hear a lot of stuff from the outside about how we were practicing, how we were playing, and I think it got down to us on practices last year," senior offensive and defensive lineman Dayne Toney said. "We didn't come with energy because of what other people said, and I feel like this year, there's just such a change and us wanting to change."

"It's more communication between teammates, not really yelling at each other as much, but just helping each other up," junior quarterback Paxton Fitch said. "If someone misses a ball or just messes up, we just pick each other up instead of bring each other down."

"It's always got something you can amplify and bring more of, but we always want that energy to be positive too," head coach Nathan Wahl said. "I think that's one of the unique things, is it's positive energy together, and we can do a lot more together than we can do by ourselves, and I think that's been a really fun thing to see."

While the positive energy may have been kickstarted by the upperclassmen, they're already seeing the ripple effect.

"We have these freshmen and sophomores that are really coming out here and wanting a spot on this team," Toney said.

The boys are confident in their leadership to continue to build the program, and they're ready to change their reputation.

"I feel like positivity is really just what connects these kids," Toney said. "Telling them good job, making sure that they know that even though they make a mistake, they can come back the next time and fix it. I think that's really key to being a leader here and making sure everyone is on the same page."