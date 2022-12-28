BILLINGS- Skyview boys' basketball has been a staple in Class AA for the last decade. They've won four state titles since 2015, and for the first time since 2014, they have a new head coach.

James Bulluck, a graduate of Skyview and then Rocky Mountain College takes over for Kevin Morales. The good news for Bulluck is the guys seem to have already bought in to what he brings to the program.

"I think for me personally taking over a program, you want your boys to just be able to buy in to kind of what you want them to do, and kind of lock in on what you're seeing and that's what we're getting right now. We played hard this weekend and they're locking in so that's great," Bulluck said.

First goal for Bulluck accomplished. The core value for the Skyview program is family and they've got a dynamic pair of seniors in Rhyse Owens and Lane Love who are ready to lead this season.

"We all want to get a 2023 up there (points at championship banners), that's the goal for all of us, because it hurts losing in the semifinals, especially on a buzzer-beater," said senior guard Rhyse Owens.

It was a difficult loss in last year's state tournament in Billings, one this bunch of guys clearly doesn't forget. Lane Love found success last year in his first varsity season and there's high expectations for what he can do on the court as a player, and as a leader to the young guys.

"I love our young kids, they're awesome. There's a few of them over there right now, sophomores, that I'm so close to, I work out with them in the morning and it's just awesome. They're good kids, and they'll definitely keep the program going, for sure," said the mature senior forward.

Skyview is back on the hardwood on January 6 at Great Falls CMR.