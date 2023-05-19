BILLINGS--The Stillwater Renegades knocked off the Shepherd Fillies in the semifinals of the Eastern B/C divisional softball tournament, but the Fillies turned around and won two straight to claim the divisional title.

The Fillies scored two early in the game, and things were quiet for a while until the offense exploded in the fourth.

Kendall Vandivort had an RBI single, and the Fillies scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning.

They won it 7-0, but since it is a double-elimination bracket, they had to play a second championship game since the series was now tied 1-1.

There were good opportunities and better defense from both teams, and Stillwater was unable to capitalize. The first championship game took a very different path than the semifinals.