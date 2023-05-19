  • Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter

The Stillwater Renegades knocked off the Shepherd Fillies in the semifinals of the Eastern B/C divisional softball tournament, but the Fillies turned around and won two straight to claim the divisional title.

There were good opportunities and better defense from both teams, and Stillwater was unable to capitalize. The first championship game took a very different path than the semifinals.
 
The Fillies scored two early in the game, and things were quiet for a while until the offense exploded in the fourth. 
 
Kendall Vandivort had an RBI single, and the Fillies scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning. 
 
They won it 7-0, but since it is a double-elimination bracket, they had to play a second championship game since the series was now tied 1-1.
 
The Fillies scored eight more runs in the second game on their way to an 8-2 victory and their second straight Eastern B/C divisional softball championship. 
 
The state B/C softball tournament takes place next weekend in Anaconda.

