BILLINGS--The Stillwater Renegades knocked off the Shepherd Fillies in the semifinals of the Eastern B/C divisional softball tournament, but the Fillies turned around and won two straight to claim the divisional title.
Shepherd wins twice, becomes back-to-back Eastern B/C divisional softball champs
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for all counties in Montana, which is in effect until 9AM 5/20/2023 due to elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke This alert will be updated again at 9AM 5/20/2023. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Butte, Dillon, and Helena are Unhealthy As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Hamilton, Missoula, and Seeley Lake are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman, Cut Bank, Great Falls, Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Sidney, Thompson Falls, West Yellowstone are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Always eager for a challenge, Payten Van Pelt finds success early on in wrestling career
- Top-ranked Pacheco out with injury, Browning's Dakota Louis to replace him at PBR World Finals
- Southern B and C athletes go head-to-head at Divisional track and field meet
- Paolo Salminen, Rylee Kogolshak named 2023 Midland Roundtable Athletes of the Year
- West High's Billy Carlson: Midland Roundtable AOY Finalist
- West High's Jacob Anderson: Midland Roundtable AOY Finalist
- Billings Skyview's Kassidee Savaria: Midland Roundtable AOY Finalist
- Montana State RBs coach Sam Mix cited for violations on night of Taylor Housewright's alleged DUI
- Billings Senior's Rylee Kogolshak: Midland Roundtable AOY Finalist
- Montana Grizzlies to host Ohio State Buckeyes this fall
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.