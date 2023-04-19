SHEPHERD--Sports teams often describe themselves as a family, but over in Shepherd, one family has the opportunity to play together.

Lori Goodell has been coaching Shepherd softball for eight years now, but softball has always been a big part of her life. A graduate of Billings Senior and part of the inaugural softball team at MSUB, she now passes along her love of softball to her daughters.

"It's a lot of fun, and it's something that we've always been doing together," junior pitcher Paige Goodell said. "So, just enjoying this, because you never know when it's going to end."

"Oh my gosh, my mom has been coaching for forever, my dad was a softball coach, my sister has been playing for longer than I have, my older siblings have played, honestly, I haven't lived a life without softball," freshman catcher Karli Goodell said.

As a sophomore, Paige became the school record holder with 15 strikeouts in a single game and 199 on the season. And this year, behind the plate to catch for her, is her sister.

"I've been waiting for so long," Karli said. "I've been watching my mom coach for—this is her eighth year now at Shepherd, and I've been watching my sister play for two years and all of the softball players growing up. It's kind of a dream to be out here, it's just astonishing that I get the chance to catch my sister and play with her and be coached by my mom."

Although there's the occasional sibling disagreement, they have a great relationship at the plate, and an even better one as sisters.

"We love competing against each other, but it also pushes us to better ourselves in each other," Paige said.

"Between me and my sister it's a very loving relationship, we're sisters, we bicker a little bit, but I love her a lot, and I'm super excited to continue the season," Karli said.

Although blending being a mom and a coach can be challenging, Goodell wouldn't have it any other way.

"It's pretty nerve-wracking sometimes because not only do you have your daughter out there, you know that are in two really key positions, but also making those decisions as a coach, making sure that is the best thing for the team," Lori Goodell said. "You have the nerves as a mom and the nerves as a coach, so sometimes I try to channel that and not have nerves, and just go out and enjoy the game and watch them compete."