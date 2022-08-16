The Shepherd Mustangs didn't end their last season the way they had hoped. But that motivated them and caused them to start having player-led practices and workouts as early as February to prepare for this season. Now, they've started official practices and are ready to hit the ground running.

"We want to improve from last year," head coach Lucas Logan said. "And so for us to do that, these guys have been working with each other since February. Player led practices, putting in the time, and then in the summer they're meeting three days a week, so these guys are ready, they put in the time, and they want to improve from last year."

"It was my job to kind of rally the guys together, and we really want a different result this year," senior quarterback/linebacker Connor Hash said.

Because the team has been working together in the offseason for so long, they came into official practice prepared and most importantly, excited to play.

"Our first game is [August] 26th against Big Timber, and I wish it was tomorrow," Logan said.

But a redemption season wouldn't be complete without a focus on beating their biggest rival.

"I want to remember beating Huntley, I want to finish the season strong," Hash said.

"Have some fun, get some sacks on defense, probably beat Huntley and finish the season the way I want to," senior wide receiver/defensive end Jose Moran said.

They get to kick off their redemption campaign at home on August 26.