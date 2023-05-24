SHEPHERD--The Shepherd Fillies won the Eastern B/C Divisional tournament for the second time in a row last weekend. They've got great pitching and hot bats and are preparing to make a run in the state tournament.

A little bit of everything has been working for the Fillies. Junior pitcher Paige Goodell went into the season wanting to focus on her hitting records after breaking two school pitching records last season. A few weeks ago, she broke her own strikeouts in a single game record with 15 and tossed a no-hitter.

"Honestly, I didn't even know about it until two hours after the game, so it was kind of a surprise," Goodell said. "I knew I pitched well, but not that well. I definitely couldn't have done it without my teammates, they had some good hits and just made good plays."

The Fillie bats seemed to be just as efficient, and they have everyone contributing, including freshman Breelyn Fulton, who hit her first career grand slam! She made her mark--literally--on a car in the parking lot.

"When I hit first, Coach Blake was standing there, and he was like 'oh no!' and I looked over and it was on top of the car, you could see it sitting there and then it rolled down onto the windshield," Fulton said.

Heading into the postseason, the Fillies feel like they have the recipe for success and are motivated to break through in the state tournament for their seniors.

"I think we're ready, we're very excited," Goodell said. "Since we're losing four that have been here since they were freshmen, it's just sad, and it just works because we're all best friends. There's no clash against each other."

"We all just work together really well, we know where we're going and we make sure we know the count, if we don't know the count then we make sure that we ask someone who knows," Fulton said. "We just communicate really well on the field, which helps us succeed and win games."

The Fillies kick off their state tournament run Thursday against Thompson Falls at 2pm.