BILLINGS--Girls wrestling was sanctioned in Montana for the 2020-2021 season, and since then, it's grown in popularity across the state. It's now a sport that attracts newcomers, but also has some established state champions.

Although they're crosstown rivals at Billings Senior and Billings Skyview, two-time defending state champions Kendal Tucker and Kassidee Savaria have a similar approach to defending their titles.

"Just work hard and know anything can happen," Tucker said.

"I think I have to continue to work hard, and it's really important to stay humble and know that each match starts 0-0, and just because I am a defending state champion doesn't mean that I have an easy route to the finals again," Savaria said.

The Lady Broncs have finished second at state behind Kalispell Flathead the past two seasons, and this year they're hoping a new coach and even better team chemistry can get them over the hump.

"I think our bond, and our chemistry with our coach and just everyone, we're a happy team, we're a big happy family, we just get along," Tucker said.

Girls wrestling has created routes for Montana's female student athletes to go to college, and maybe beyond.

"I've gotten a couple of offers," Savaria said. "I'm definitely looking to go to college, and my bigger goal, hopefully to go to the Olympics for wrestling after that."