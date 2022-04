BILLINGS- Some of the state's best met in a crosstown dual between Billings Senior and Billings West on Thursday at Billings West high school.



The meet was scheduled this week after both programs could not compete in Bismark due to weather conditions.

Billings Senior's Torie Jamieson had the top throw in the girls discus at 123'9. That is a new personal best for the Broncs sophomore, and the top mark in class AA this season. "I've definitely taken a leap I put in a lot of work in the offseason at throwing camps... It's really exciting to be throwing, I just three 123'9 today and it feels really nice to be throwing that early in the season getting ready for divisional and state and I'm really excited," Jamieson said.

West High's Hailey Coey owns the top time in Eastern AA and Coey set a PR on Thursday crossing the finish line in 15.26 seconds, the third fastest time in the state this season.

The boys 100 meter dash was set to feature two of the top three sprinters in the state and a pair of Montana State athletics commits in Taco Dowler and Malikye Simpson. Simpson was not able to run, and Dowler finished first in 11.06 seconds.

The girls 100 was without a top sprinter as well in Montana State commit Jaeden Wolff. Wolff is the defending AA state champion and currently owns the best time in the state at 12.06 seconds. Billings Senior's Izzy Ping was left in a league of her own, and claimed the top time of 12.99 seconds.

Two Golden Bears, Jaxon Strauss and Mason Moler pushed each other to the finish and posted state qualifying times.

Isaiah Claunch won the boys javelin with a throw of 166 feet and some change. Claunch holds top marks in the state in AA in the javelin, where his PR is 189'10.

Billings West boys and girls defeated Billings Senior as a team. The boys won 87.50 to 48.50. The girls won 85 to 60.



Next up is the Midland Roundtable Top Ten Meet next Tuesday in Laurel.

Full Results from the Senior/West Dual: