BILLINGS--Billings Senior's Leela Ormsby is going where no Montana volleyball player has gone before--the USA volleyball National Team Development Program.

Ormsby was the only player selected from the Evergreen region, which covers Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, and eastern Washington. She spent five days in Fort Lauderdale, Florida over the summer, training with top recruits and coaches from around the U.S.

"It's something that's been on my vision board since eighth grade, so getting to make it a reality has been priceless," Ormsby said.

Part of Ormsby's motivation to participate in the program was to put Montana on the map at a national level.

"I think it's really important to show that there's such phenomenal athletes here, across the country, and across Montana that have been almost untapped resources," Ormsby said.

Other than Taylor Mims, who also graduated from Billings Senior and went on to play for Team USA, it's rare that a Montana athlete gets that big of a look.

"Montana definitely gets left off the radar a lot, and that's just because there's not as many opportunities here," Billings Senior head volleyball coach Courtney Bad Bear said.

However, according to Coach Bad Bear, it's not hard to see why Leela is the one getting those opportunities.

"Leela is the type of player that, she just makes everyone else around her better because she's consistently playing at a higher level," Bad Bear said. "That challenges everyone else to play to that level as well. So, for her, I think she's someone I always know when we need a side out, we need to find a way to get her the ball."

The Development Program wasn't just about building skill, it included strategy and mindset to set high-level athletes apart.

"I'm hoping to bring back, like I said, a well-rounded version of me as an athlete and a teammate, and I'm hoping to bring in that on the court and off the court as well," Ormsby said. "Technically speaking, we worked a lot on blocking drills, which is in my wheelhouse! So, I'm excited to kind of use what I've gained in my toolbox to execute whenever and wherever coach needs me."

Ormsby is only a junior, but now as an upperclassman, she has the chance to develop as a leader, too.

"I've seen glimpses of it, I haven't seen it consistently from her yet, and I'm really excited for her to step into that role and kind of embrace being the player on the court that turns heads when she walks into the gym," Bad Bear said.

The Broncs are undefeated so far this season.