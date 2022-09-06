BILLINGS- Billings Central volleyball has won four of the last five Class A state titles. There's been roster turnover, coaching changes, but that same standard of excellence has remained.

That's the case again this fall as the Rams reload with a young group.

Just three seniors remain on this year's roster after graduating eight from last season's squad. Ruby Gray, Alexa Williams and Ally Foster will look to lead Central to another successful campaign in 2022, and they're setting the tone right now in practice.

"This year is just growing for us, we're starting out with a young team but in one week of practice we made so much improvement, just working together and working hard, improving everything, every day and doing what we can to get better," said Alexa Williams a senior outside hitter who was all-conference last fall.

That's the norm for the Rams who represent core values of encouragement, hard work and positive relationships. It's all part of the secret to success, and this team started strong with a win at the Eastern A tip-off. Another key, having a great setter, and Central had to fill that spot after Maria Stewart departed for Haskell College.

This year, Ally Foster will takeover those duties, moving from her traditional position as a libero.

"Being a libero I wasn't expecting to jump into this role this year so it's been a super fun change I love touching the ball every play and being the playmaker, it's a fun leadership role too so I really enjoy that," Foster said.

The move was made by head coach Anita Foster, Ally's mom, who's won back to back state titles since taking over the program. While playing for her mom isn't anything knew for Ally, having her little sister, Kaitlyn, also on board at the same time is another new development for the senior this fall.

"So that's been I love having her she's a super good athlete. This being my last year it's super special because my mom's coaching and I play with my younger sister so it's great to finish out the season with those two and I'm just excited for what's to come."



If history means anything, what's to come is a deep postseason run, and plenty of time for the trio together on the court. And even if you're not a Foster, it's still a family within the Billings Central volleyball program.

"We're all just great friends, we're a family on the court and off the court and we're always there for each other and there's a really good sense of community within our team," said Williams.