BILLINGS--AA Volleyball playoffs are right around the corner. Thursday on SWX, a game featured two teams fighting to gain some momentum heading into the playoffs.

Billings Senior faced off at home tonight against Billings Skyview. Both of these teams were trying to find some momentum heading into the playoffs.

Billings Skyview struggled earlier in the season and had several players that were out of the lineup due to illness or injury, but they're finally starting to get some of those players back.

On the other side of the net, Billings Senior opened their season 11-0 in conference play, but they lost their last two straight matches coming into Thursday's matchup.

The first set was a tight battle with both of these teams ending up out-of- system. Both teams really had to show their resilience diving for balls and finding a way to just keep the play alive.

In the second set, Senior got into a rhythm and started to run away with it a little bit. Rylee Kogolshak, the setter, went on an impressive serving run, but Skyview refused to go down. They pushed several points at the end on game point and kept cutting into that senior lead.

The third set was similar to the first, but it was Senior recovering from being out of system and gaining some momentum heading into the postseason.