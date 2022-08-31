BILLINGS- High school teams around the state are working hard to get in tip-top shape for their season. On Wednesday, the Billings Senior volleyball team got some help from the Billings Fire Department.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Broncs came to the fire station to test their fitness and strength in a firefighter workout. Billings firefighters showed them some of the things they do to gear up for fire season, and work on their functional fitness.

The firefighters worked alongside the team as they took part in various workouts with fire hoses and hammers. BFD said this is the first time, at least in recent memory that they have welcomed in a local team for a workout. Both the players and the firefighters said it was a great way to get involved with the community.

I think it's good we are out here as a community and it's team bonding doing this together and showing how important our community is to us," said Broncs senior Rylee Kogolshak.

The team said the workout was pretty hard and even mentally challenging at times, especially the exercise requiring they knock a block with a hammer, which BFD made look pretty easy.

"The fire service in general has seen declining numbers in people applying so we love connecting with the public particularly young people who might be looking for a career to get them excited about a profession that's super fun to be a part of," said Becky Biggins, Deputy Fire Marshal for Billings Fire.

The Lady Broncs also said it was a fun way to work out together and do some team bonding, and Senior volleyball shared dinner with the firefighters after their workout.