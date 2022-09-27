BILLINGS--The Billings senior Broncs are coming off of an impressive win against the West Golden Bears. They're hoping to keep that momentum going as they travel to Skyview.

The Broncs got out to an early lead in the first set behind kills from Leah Champlin and Isabella Ping. The Falcons tried to climb back by capitalizing on some Bronc errors, but everything is going right for Senior.

They leave Skyview with a sweep.