BILLINGS- Kennedy Venner had 18 strikeouts, Hollis Baker had 5 RBI as Billings Senior defeated Billings Skyview 12-4 on Wednesday night.

Billings Senior improves to 8-0 with the win.

The Broncs got out an early 4-0 lead in the second inning. In the top of the third, Piper Chartier from Skyview spurred a 2-out rally, knocking a standup double into right center, scoring one for the Falcons. Katy Story would add another base hit to make it a 4-2 ballgame. Chartier finished with two hits.

In the bottom of the inning, Darby Mayo cranked a 2-run home run over the right-center wall to regain the lead. The Broncs scored four more innings in the fourth to pull away from the Falcons.