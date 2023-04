BILLINGS--Defending state champion Billings Senior hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning to beat Billings Skyview 11-1 in six innings.

The Broncs already had a 2-1 lead after the first inning and wasted no time extending that lead in the third.

Madi Ban was first up in the third inning and launched a home run over the left-field fence. Next at-bat it was Octavia Meyer's turn to earn the team's home run chain with a shot over the center field fence, giving Senior back-to-back jacks.

The Broncs nearly had three in a row, but Riley Tryan was robbed by a leaping Rachel Hirschi in center field.

Skyview got on the board in the fourth, Tailer Senn got on base with a solid double, and after stealing third, Lexi Johnston drove her in for the Falcons' only run of the game.

Senior continued to show offensive firepower, Kacie Morris had a hard hit-ball that scored two runs after a collision at home plate.

The Broncs came away with a decisive 11-1 victory in six innings.