BILLINGS- Four-time Montana state wrestling champion Charlie Klepps has been hired as the new Head Girls Wrestling Coach at Billings Senior.

The announcement came in a release from School District 2 Activities Director Mark Wahl on Thursday morning.

Klepps replaces Mickey Mahlmeister, who resigned in early May and was the program's first girls head wrestling coach. The Lady Broncs finished second at State AA wrestling the past two seasons behind Kalispell Flathead.

According to the release, Klepps recently returned to Billings after graduating from Iowa State University. Klepps was named Co-Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year in 2018 alongside fellow Bronc, Gabe Sulser.

Wahl said, "Charlie has a strong understanding of the Senior High wrestling culture which will allow him to continue the success the program has achieved in its first two years of existence."