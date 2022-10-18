BILLINGS--The #3 Senior boys took on #6 Great Falls and the #5 Senior girls took on #4 West in the first round of the AA soccer playoffs Tuesday at Amend Park.

The Bronc boys took the lead midway through the first half and never gave it up--going on to win and advance 4-1.

The girls' game was a much closer contest. Senior taking on the defending state champion West girls. Both teams scored less than five minutes apart to tie the game at 1-1 midway through the second half.

It remained tied through two ten-minute overtime periods and it was Avery Lambourne, the senior, with the winning penalty kick to put the Golden Bears through to the next round.

"It's really nerve wracking when you first step up because you know you have to make it if you want to win, but once you see it hit the back of the net and turn around and see all of your best friends running at you, it's just the best feeling in the world knowing that you get to move on to the next round in playoffs," Lambourne said.

"You have to be confident, 80% of being a goalkeeper is confidence, so when I was walking off the field, I knew I could do it, I had to tell myself that I could do it, and no doubt in my mind that we were going to win," senior goalkeeper Maria Ackerman said.