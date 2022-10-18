BILLINGS--The #3 Senior boys took on #6 Great Falls and the #5 Senior girls took on #4 West in the first round of the AA soccer playoffs Tuesday at Amend Park.
The Bronc boys took the lead midway through the first half and never gave it up--going on to win and advance 4-1.
The girls' game was a much closer contest. Senior taking on the defending state champion West girls. Both teams scored less than five minutes apart to tie the game at 1-1 midway through the second half.
It remained tied through two ten-minute overtime periods and it was Avery Lambourne, the senior, with the winning penalty kick to put the Golden Bears through to the next round.