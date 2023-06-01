BILLINGS--The National Federation of High School Associations, high school basketball's national governing body, has announced rule changes nationwide for next winter.

The changes involve replacing the one and one free-throw with shooting two free throws any time a team reaches five fouls in a quarter. It eliminates the distinction between the bonus and double-bonus, and just moves to shooting two free throws at five fouls. The fouls will reset at the end of the quarter, rather than the end of the half.

SWX's Katelyn McLean sat down with MHSA Assistant Director and basketball liaison Greta Buehler to find out how the rules might affect Montana high school basketball.

Katelyn McLean: "How are you guys anticipating [the new rules] changing the way high school basketball looks and feels in Montana?"

Greta Buehler: "You know, I don't know that it's going to be that much different once people get used to it. I think the idea of change sometimes is harder than the actual adaptation to it. Kind of what we saw with the shot clock is that people are really good at adapting to a different set of rules or a different way of playing the game, so having seen it at the college level, there are a lot of people who really like it, so I think after a little bit of an adjustment period with maybe just how you scheme a little bit, it will effect that, but I think the kids, coaches, officials, will get on board pretty quickly, and some of the holdovers who are thinking it will ruin the game will come around pretty quickly as well."

KM: "So, this change comes in from AA all the way down to Class C, correct? All classifications? What kind of feedback have you gotten from players and coaches about the decision? Or have you so far?"

GB: "I haven't gotten a lot from players, I've talked to a few coaches, most of them think its great or that it's not going to impact the game that much, it's just something a little bit different to get used to. You know, you're still shooting free-throws, you still have some foul situations where that comes into play, but I haven't gotten a ton. I think more as we head out into the summer and you see coaches at some of the tournaments and officials a little bit out at some of their camps, I might have an idea of—and even players of kind of what people are thinking."

KM: "So is this change just affecting—you mentioned summer tournaments. Does this change just affect starting during the school year? The season? Or is it applicable to summer tournaments or anything outside of that realm?"

GB: "Well, as far as what we control is the season in the winter, obviously, so that's really what it will affect as far as federation rules, but I know a lot of coaches and officials are waiting to start using that rule change in the summer so they can get used to it a little bit."

KM: "What are some of the advantages of shifting to this system?"

GB: "Well, I think some of the rationale has to do with flow of the game, so the idea is that if a team gets in foul trouble in the first quarter, they aren't paying for it the rest of the half, and it slows the game down when you're shooting free throws when you're in the bonus that long. So I think flow is one of them, but it also allows a team to maybe recover if they have some foul issues in the quarter, it doesn't follow them into the next quarter, they get to start fresh, so maybe that helps them in some ways as well. And then I know the other rationale that the committee looked at was safety. If you're not having as many live ball rebounding situations, I think the thought was that there were less opportunities for some injuries, which, those can be kind of physical, instances where you're looking for an offensive rebound or a block out on a live ball rebound off of a free-throw. Those are some of the ideas behind why they're trying to do that, so we'll see how that actually looks when it gets implemented."