ROUNDUP--Senior Wide receiver Abby Pitman has loved football since she was a kid. Now, she finally has the chance to do more than just watch.

Roundup High School football head coach Tom Cliff has done his best to create a football culture that attracts players from all different walks of life and experience levels of football. This year, that includes senior Abby Pitman, a first-year female wide receiver.

"We have Abby Pitman, who is a senior female football player who is out for the first year, and she has been able to join us and add to the team. She fits seamlessly, she said last night, she told me, 'I am a football player'."

Pitman, like a lot of girls who love football, grew up watching it and never saw themselves represented. But as a senior, when she decided to stop cheerleading, it was an opportunity to give the sport she'd always loved from a distance a try.

"It's a very different thing. I used to cheer, I used to be a cheerleader, which is obviously mainly females, so its definitely a lot different dynamic, a lot different conversations in the locker room that I'm not used to," Pitman said. "It's different reactions from a lot of people when they hear that I'm playing football. "Like 'oh, you shouldn't,' or 'oh, that's really cool',".

According to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in 2020, just under half of the NFL's fan base is women. Still though, women's involvement in football continues to get mixed reactions. For Pitman, it's about finding a passion in the sport and developing skills as an athlete. However, she says her teammates have welcomed her with open arms.

"Football is a very brotherly sport, and I feel like, to put it in the simplest of terms, I feel like maybe not a brother, but a sister," Pitman said.

Like most athletes, Pitman said she's excited for the opportunity to continue to build her skills and to play the sport she loves.

"Building myself, getting faster, getting stronger, that's what it's all about," Pitman said. "And you know, I just love football, just watching it and now I get to play it, that's pretty exciting, I just love it."

According to nationwide data from Statista, Pitman joins the ranks of the over 3,000 female athletes playing football nationwide.