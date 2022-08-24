Roundup High School had a bit of a tough season last year after another major transition in their coaching staff. But this year, after a year of experience under their new head coach, Tom Cliff, they're excited to get back on the field and give their community something to be proud of.

"My whole high school career we've had about three different coaches, but coach Tom Cliff has been here for my last two years of high school and I really appreciate it," senior wide receiver and linebacker Jace Lemmu said. "He's a great coach and we're lucky to have him."

"We had a head coach who was very successful that became the principal at Red Lodge High School and so when he left, he left big shoes to fill," Cliff said. And so we've had two coaches in the interim and then this is my second year and I think we've really, as the athletic director, we've been able to recruit and bring in some really good coaches."

Cliff is confident in the team Roundup has built and is excited to continue to develop and build on what they started last season.

"We've got a great group of experienced kids from the standpoint of, they've put in the work in the weight room over the course of the summer, they've had a great camp, probably exceeded our expectations for camp and so I think these guys are all football players where last year, we didn't really know what playing football was," Cliff said. "We spent quite a bit of this last year as a team that was maybe more JV caliber playing varsity teams and this year, we've advanced to the point where we are, I think we'll be competitive with other varsity teams now."

Most of the team has gone to school and played sports together from a young age. But Cliff has made it his mission to welcome people from all experience levels of football from brand new to freshman all-conference running back, and transfer students who have found their way to Roundup from larger high schools.

Senior transfer Weston Comyn came to Roundup from a much larger high school in Utah.

"Going to a smaller school, they definitely are much more together, more brothers," Comyn said. They definitely communicate a lot better and are a lot more in tune with each other, which is why I think this team is actually a bit better."

Sophomore running back and linebacker Sheldon Serrano made the varsity football squad as a freshman, and ended up an all-conference player.

"It's weird for me because obviously I'm not older, I'm one of the younger kids on the team, but obviously there's something I have that I can help my fellow teammates with," Serrano said. "So if I can help them with things I've learned from my coaches and help them become better players, then you have a better football team."

Cliff is hoping that rebuilding team culture and fostering trust will lead to success both on and off the field.

"It is all about relationships and knowing your kids and I think in this generation, they want to know that you care about them and are there for them," Cliff said. "Your football team, your basketball team become their surrogate families away from home. Obviously we're not their family, but in the same sense, we provide that same type of structure and the consistency of leadership, people in the programs promote that, and then we have a really strong emphasis of getting our high school athletes back into the elementary school, creating that excitement, and really promoting the experience of playing."

Roundup's goal is, of course, to be competitive in their division. But their biggest goal as a team is to be able to represent their community well and make them proud.

"Roundup, we've got a very hardworking, blue collar community who we are very proud of and proud to represent," Cliff said. "So Friday Night Lights, it's exciting because our stands are full and we've got a great following and good parent support. But I think the emphasis of all of our athletic programs and especially our football team is, 'how do we represent the hard work that our community puts in?' Whether its in the mines or in ranching, we're really proud to represent Roundup and the people there."