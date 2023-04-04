BILLINGS- On Tuesday afternoon, the Midland Roundtable released the rosters for the second annual Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic.

The East defeated the West in last year's inaugural match in five games. This year's classic will be held at Lockwood High School on Saturday, June 10 at 3 PM.

The Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series will follow the volleyball match.

East

Coach: Yang Yang

1.Rylee Kogolshak; AA; Billings Senior; Montana State University -Billings

2.Mataya Tipton; A; Glendive; Rocky Mountain College

3.Ella Kincaid; AA; Billings Senior; Rocky Mountain College

4.Ella Cochran; AA; CMR; University of Providence

5.Aubrey Allison; B; Shepherd; Montana State University- Billings

6.Avarey Stuff; AA; CMR; Montana State University -Billings

7.Lindsay Lawrence; C; Jordan; Rocky Mountain College

8.Norah Allen; AA; CMR; Carroll College

9.Mya Goltz; C; Bridger; Carroll College

Alternate: Ally Foster; A; Billings Central; Montana Tech

West

Coach: Maureen Boyle

1.Lauren Heuiser; AA; Helena High ;Carroll College

2.Rece Sandau; AA ;Missoula Big Sky; University of Providence

3.Lexi Baer; AA; Missoula Sentinel; George Fox U

4.Camille Sherrill; AA; Missoula Hellgate; Colorado College

5.Alexis Eggert; AA; Missoula Sentinel; Pacific Lutheran University

6. Callie Kaiser; C; Twin Bridges; Carroll College

7.Andi Douma; B; Manhattan; Carroll College

8. Zoey Albert; B; Bigfork; Rocky Mountain College

9. Isabella Cahall; B; Frenchtown; University of Providence

Alternate: Daphne Engel; A; Stevensville; Hastings College

The Midland Roundtable’s main focus and theme is “devoted to foster and perpetuate more and better sports”.