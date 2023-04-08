BILLINGS--The sun was shining Saturday for Rimrock Lacrosse's final set of home games for the season.

Rimrock Lacrosse is a local girls lacrosse club in Billings that allows girls across the city to come together and form friendships and a community through the sport they love.

The team attracts girls from Billings West, Billings Senior, and Billings Central, but the program also has a reach to cities outside of Billings like Huntley and Laurel.

"It's really great," senior Jasmyn Zimmerman said. "You definitely meet new friends outside of school, but you're also making new friends in school. You can make friends with freshmen that you may never have had any sort of contact with in the school, and it's really nice." Many of the girls discovered the sport in Billings about ten years ago, and fell in love.

"My dad actually played at the Air Force Academy, and when we moved back to Montana, he saw that it was a thing in Billings, and he was like 'we're going to do this as a family'," senior Ally Foster said. "So, me and my four siblings kind of just started playing it, so all five of us do it together, and it's kind of just a family thing now."

"I thought it looked like an amazing sport, I never played it, I was a basketball player, volleyball player, did track, I'm from a Montana school," head coach Anita Foster said. "I originally signed up to be the team mom, and a week before our first team started for girls, which included girls from five to thirteen, the one girl that lived in Billings that knew how to coach and play lacrosse moved."

The rest was history for Foster and the team. Now, they feel proud to have been part of building a successful program.

"The first year that Rimrock was ever a team, they didn't necessarily win a lot of games, and to come into it and create this great environment is just awesome," Zimmerman said.

Not only has the team taken off, lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, and it's opened up lots of opportunities for these Billings girls.

"It's going to be really fun to see a lot of our girls eventually go on and play lacrosse in college," Anita Foster said. "A lot of scholarship opportunities are available for girls in lacrosse, and last year we had two girls go on to play and get great scholarships, so it really is a good sport for kids if they want to try something new and get some college money."