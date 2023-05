LAUREL- The Midland Roundtable hosted their annual Top Ten Track and Field Meet on Tuesday afternoon.

The meet puts the top ten athletes in each event from schools within 150 miles of Billings.

The girl's track athlete of the meet was Manhattan Christian's Jayden Van Dyke who took first in the 100m, 200m and 400m.

The boys track athlete of the meet was Bozeman Gallatin's Nash Coley who took first in the 110m hurdles, second in the 200m dash, and was a part of the Raptors' winning 4x100m relay.

The girls field athlete of the meet was a tie between Billings Senior's Torie Jamieson and Gallatin's Tesse Kamps. Jamieson won the discus and took third in the shot put. Kamps was third in the discus, but first in the shot put.

The boys field athlete of the meet was West High's Jacob Anderson who claimed second in the shot put and third in the discus.

New meet records were set by West high's Alyssa Keller in the Javelin who set a new record at 148 feet four inches and Bozeman's Weston Brown who set a new top time of 9:17.16 in the boys 3200m run.

Full Results: