LAUREL- On Tuesday the Midland Roundtable hosted the Top 10 Track and Field Meet at the Laurel Sportsplex.

The male track athlete of the meet was Taco Dowler from Billings West. Dowler won the 200m dash, took second in the 100m dash, and leg winning 4x100m.

The male field athlete of the meet was Isaiah Claunch from Billings West who won the javelin and discuss.

Billings West's Hailey Coey was the female field winner, winning the long jump and triple jump events.

Jaeden Wolff, another Golden Bear was the track athlete of the meet as she won the 100m, 200m dash and ran a leg on the 4x100m.

Full Track and Field Results: