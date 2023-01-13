RED LODGE- Red Lodge wrestling is in its fourth year as a program, and they hope this one brings some more success at the divisional and state tournaments.

The Rams have had a couple guys place in recent years and have two girls on the team currently. The mentality is all about positive growth and increasing the level of commitment from its wrestlers, not just during the season, but also in the offseason.

"Well, as with any program we're constantly trying to make our program better, get our kids to wrestle outside of the season, we're in a sport that's fiercely competitive," said head coach Hoke Lytton. "If you're not doing those additional things you're typically behind. So, trying to establish that culture has been important for us."

Brynn Barker has been there since the beginning of the program four years ago. Now a senior, she has her sights set on the podium come February. She spoke about watching the program grow which includes the dedication of a new wrestling room this season at the school.