RED LODGE- Red Lodge shut out Joliet 40-0 on Friday night as the Rams rolled to 4-0.

A fully healthy Rams team believes they can reach their full potential this season, and they showed that potential on Friday night against the J-Hawks.

In the first quarter Thomas Buchanan dropped back and found Walker Boos who was off to the races, and put the Rams up 6-0.

After Red Lodge forced a quick turnover, Buchanan found Owen Reynolds, who turned on the afterburners and doubled the Rams lead.

Joliet struggled to find any offense tonight as Red Lodge rolled to the 40-0 shutout victory. Rams improve to 4-0 and Joliet is 2-2.