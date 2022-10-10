RED LODGE- Rams senior Matthew Evenson knows exactly what he wants to do after high school, serve his country.

"I am going to be an air rescue swimmer for the United States Navy," Evenson said.

That is the mission. Evenson said to his knowledge, nobody in his family has served previously, but he's been inspired to do so and knows it's the right choice for him.

"Well, I just think it would be great to serve my country. I watched the new Top Gun 10-11 times so that was probably a factor in it," he laughed. "I think it's a great way, the best way to grow up in the next six years. I'd grow up a lot faster in the Navy than I would in college."



While juggling school, football, social life, Evenson has already begun his training.

"Right now, I've been working with the Navy they have me with swim coaches and strength coaches. Two to three times a month I will go to Bozeman or Billings and do intense physical training sessions where I have to meet these time requirements and leave it all out there on the pool or pool deck doing all sorts of exercises," he explained.



His focus right now is on football at Red Lodge, and he spoke about the parallels between the game he loves, and his future career.

"In both the Navy Seals and football, you have to be as close with the people next to you as you are with your own family or else you won't all work together as a group."

Apparently, broadcasters like myself need to watch out as well. Evenson is a confident guy and he believes broadcasting could be a good gig for him one day as well...

"I just think I got the voice and the face," he laughed.