RED LODGE- Red Lodge's offense couldn't be stopped as the Rams rolled to a 46-7 win over Whitehall.

A year after the team was riddled with injuries, Red Lodge returned their offensive weapons and led 39-0 by halftime against the Trojans.

Quarterback Thomas Buchanan found Owen Reynolds and Walker Boos for two touchdowns a piece in the opening half enroute to the blowout win.