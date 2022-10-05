RED LODGE- Red Lodge Football got a shutout win over Colstrip last Friday, and the Rams hope they can build on that win as they look to climb up the Eastern B standings .

The 55-0 drubbing was the Rams second win of the season after they also beat Big Timber earlier on in the year. At 2-4, Red Lodge is tied for third in the division.

The guys said they haven't had everything quite click the way they would want it to yet this season, but they believe they have a good shot at winning some more games down the stretch. Senior lineman Nolan Larson said he comes ready to work everyday for his teammates.

"This is the closest the team has been since my freshman year. Those seniors were really close and I think that helped them to win so I think we need to figure out as a team how we get that closeness together and work as a team. We have the friendship, we have the ability to be a good team, so once we figure that out, I think we'll click and hopefully finish the year strong," Larson said.

In that game against the Colts, junior quarterback Thomas Buchanan showed a little bit of what he can do. Buchanan started for the Rams last year as a sophomore, and told SWX he had hardly even played football until moving to Red Lodge.

The quarterback has the size, the arm, the talent, and now he is starting to learn more about the ins and outs of the game.

"Coaches are really helpful with learning about the position. There has definitely been some challenges. There has been a lot of good games, definitely some bad games, but just keeping your head up, be the leader of the team, and just trying to keep everybody up is really important for the quarterback position," said Buchanan.



Red Lodge travels to take on Shepherd on Friday night.