RED LODGE- The District 4B boys championship game is set. Host school Red Lodge will take on Columbus for the district title.

Rams advanced after beating Huntley Project in the semifinals, and they're ready for another tough test against the Cougars.

"I think we're right where we want to be. They will come in strong, we have to come in stronger and we know we can beat them, but it will be game down to the wire no matter what, so we just have to play our game," said Thomas Buchanan, junior forward for the Rams.

After finishing a game under .500 last year, Red Lodge is 14-4 in the regular season and have taken a leap forward under first year head coach Todd Buchanan. Now, they're excited for the chance to compete against elite competition in these postseason tournaments.

"I think it's fun, you get three tournament opportunities if you can keep going. The stands are full of fans, these kids get a feel for what it's like to represent their community in these bigger games," said Todd Buchanan.

Buchanan and the Rams said it's all about a positive mentality, always thinking about the next shot. The task is simple, get to the state tournament for the first time in over two decades. They've already qualified for the Southern B divisional tournament, but first up is Columbus, a team that beat them in this exact moment a season ago.