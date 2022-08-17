WORDEN- The past three seasons, Huntley Project football has made it to the playoffs. It's an accomplishment, but those playoff visits have led to early exits in the first round.

"Some of my goals are just to make it past the first round of the playoffs. That's a big one," said Huntley Project running back and linebacker, Wylee Lindeen.



The goal for the Red Devils this year? They say revenge, and make a deeper run in the postseason .

"Last year we finished strong, but then the playoff game we had against Big Timber we lost that, and that was a little bit disappointing," said Huntley Project Head Coach, Rick Dees. "But I think the guys have learned from that. We had a great offseason, we have a great group of seniors, we're looking to rebound this year."

Several of those past playoff losses came from teams the Red Devils had beat earlier in the season. This year, they're using that reminder as motivation for revenge .

"This year is mostly a revenge tour for us. We lost to a few teams we get to play again, see again. Hopefully a different outcome this time. We lost out in the first round to a team we already beat, and so we're hoping to make it past this round and win one," said running back and safety, David Wohlfeil.

Red Devils bring a good batch of experienced players and young talent, waiting their turn to step up .

"I think we have a really good offensive line this year, we have four returning starters out of the five. Our running backs, we're pretty solid there. We have a young quarterback but you know, he's going to do a good job for us," Dees said .

Huntley Project opens their season with their first two games on the road, starting with Malta on August 26 .