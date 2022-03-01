Red Devils hope return to state tournament will 'change the culture' in Glendive

BILLINGS- Saturday's game may not have gone Glendive's way, as the Red Devils fell to Lewistown in the Eastern A boys championship game. But that result, doesn't deter what the group accomplished during the weekend.

When Glendive beat Billings Central in the semifinals on Friday night, they punched their ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2007.

Not only will they qualify for state, but will do so as one of the hottest teams in Class A. Red Devils had won ten straight before that loss to the Golden Eagles.

They've shown the ability to score multiple ways inside and outside, led by dynamic duo of Michael Murphy and Riley Basta.

Head Coach Wade Murphy said after Friday's win there has been a lot of good Glendive teams in the last fifteen years who could have made it to state.

"It's been a long road. We've had some good teams there. I don't think I'm any better coach than I was five years ago. We've been beaten on two maybe three last-second shots. Once in a challenge game, once in a semifinal like this, another one in a challenge game and it kind of kept us out... obviously it's a big hill to finally get through and I'm just very fortunate to get to do it," Murphy said.

When the buzzer did sound on Friday and made the accomplishment official, the emotion poured out from the Glendive players, fans and coaches. Some of the seniors had tears in their eyes. Coach Murphy threw his arms up in the air encouraging the crowd to cheer even louder. The Red Devils knew they had accomplished the first step in achieving their goal of winning a state title.

"We’ve had a lot of downs in Glendive basketball. We’ve stuck together since we were young. Our whole goal was to change the culture in Glendive, and that’s what that was. First time in (15) years … that’s what that was, that emotion coming out," said guard Riley Basta.

"I've been coaching those guys since the first grade so it's kind of the realization of a dream, but it's not over yet," said Coach Murphy.

The Class A state tournament is March 9-12 in Missoula. Lewistown, Laurel and Havre also advanced to state for the Eastern A boys.