BILLINGS--It was a hot day in Billings Saturday, and an even hotter one on the track as Eastern AA Divisional track and field athletes fought for a state-qualifying spot.

There were five heats of athletes looking to crack the top six in the Boys 400-meter dash. Gallatin's Nash Coley had the lead down the home stretch and the top time of 49.28 to win the divisional championship.

The girls got lined up next, just as many athletes were trying to make their mark, and there was a lot of Gallatin blue as the Raptors' Isabel Ross took home the trophy in 58.94 seconds. They went one and two in a solid event sweep for Gallatin.

The boys 1600 was up next, and it may have been the top race of the day. Bozeman's Weston Brown had an early lead after the first lap, but it became clear he was on pace to break the divisional record.

He had a decisive lead in the final straightaway and became the divisional champion. But get this: the top three finishers all broke the previous divisional record that held since 1995. The previous record was 4:17.10, set by Mike Feist.

Ryan Harrington of Great Falls finished in third with a 4:16.67, Bozeman's Nathan Neil came in with a 4:13.48, and the new divisional record holder is Weston Brown, who also broke the divisional record in the 3200 on Friday, with a time of 4:11.46.

The girls were up next, and it was clear who owned this one from the beginning. Gallatin's Claire Rutherford was way out in front of the pack, and nobody had a chance to chase her down. She cruised to a divisional championship in 5:21.40.

Out in the field, the high jump was a dual between Great Falls' Scott Klinker and Quinn Clark of Gallatin, who both set a new PR today by clearing 6-4". Both athletes failed to clear 6-6", and the tiebreaker went to Clark.

Over in girls' triple jump, Belgrade's Josie Blazina was in control the whole way. Her top mark was 35' 10 1/2"

Billings West's Alysa Keller also set a new PR in girls' javelin with 157'1", keeping her ranked top ten in the country.