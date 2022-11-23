LEWISTOWN--The Fergus Golden Eagles capped off their undefeated season with a Class A state football title on their home turf Saturday. Here's more reaction from the Eagles' win.

"Just our energy, anything, I mean...we just...I don't know!" Senior quarterback and cornerback Gage Norslien said with a laugh. "We just played together. We were all just ready for it to happen, this week was just building up to it and we were just ready to explode when it came down to it. It's so surreal. A dream come true. And I don't know what anyone else, what any other high schooler could wish for."

"It's amazing. We've dreamed about this since we were little kids," senior running back and linebacker Jett Boyce said. "Gage Norslien's my best buddy, and we dreamed of this since we were young. We've worked every day as hard as we could to get to this point and I couldn't be more proud of my friends for sticking so close and coming all the way and getting to where we are right now. It's been huge. It's been a huge part of our success and they've rode for us all season and I couldn't be more proud of anyone on this team or in this community. Just super happy to have them behind our backs."

"Speechless at the time," head coach Derek Lear said. "I'm just so happy for these boys, this community. Like I said from day one, this Fergus football family. You know, they've been through so much in 24 months that it's just so special obviously for this whole community, everybody involved for them to see this success, it goes far beyond the football field and winning a state title. Just so excited for everyone involved, this community, like I said, and these boys."