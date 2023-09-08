BILLINGS- Bozeman Gallatin ran past Billings Senior 51-28 on Friday night to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Raptors never trailed the Broncs in Billings, as their offense found little resistance to Senior.

On their opening drive, Reese Dahlke scurried in for his first of three touchdowns in the first half. On the next drive for Billings Senior, the Raptors forced a fumble and a scoop and score by Kyle Mounts put Gallatin up two scores.

After another Dahlke touchdown, this one a reception from Grant Vigen, Billings Senior got on the board. Facing a third down, the Raptors were intercepted on a short screen play by defensive lineman Christian Allies. Allies returned the ball inside the 10-yard line and a couple plays later, Peyton Harms rushed in a 1-yard score for Senior.

Senior quickly got the ball back, but now it was Gallatin coming up with a big turnover. Quinn Clark intercepted the pass by Peyton Oakley and zigzagged his way up the field for a pick six.

While Senior scored 21 points in the second half, it was too late as Gallatin rolled to the 51-28 win to stay unbeaten.