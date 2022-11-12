HAMILTON — Billings Central jumped out front by two touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards in a 42-6 Class A semifinal football victory over defending state champion Hamilton on Saturday.

Overall, No. 3 Central had 349 yards to 260 for Hamilton. Central had 23 first downs and No. 1 Hamilton 13.

“Our kids stepped up to the challenge and that is a tough place to win,” said Central coach Jim Stanton. “They have a great program and tradition and our kids really responded.”

With the victory, the Rams (10-1) advance to the state championship game at No. 2 Lewistown (11-0) next Saturday at 1 p.m.

Central will be aiming for its first championship since 2018. The Rams were the state runner-ups in 2020.

It will be the 12th state championship game Central has played in. The Rams were State A champions in 1968, 2007, 2012, and 2018.

Central was the state runner-up in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2020.

Hamilton finishes its season with a 10-1 record.

Brad Taylor caught an 86-yard pass from Tyson Bauder in the first quarter for Hamilton's touchdown.

Stanton said the Rams always hope to be playing deep into the playoffs, with an appearance in the championship game and an opportunity to win the title.

“That’s our goal. We have a good group of kids,” said Stanton. “Nothing short of getting there is something they strive for.”

Kade Boyd had 17 rushes for 103 yards and three scores for the Rams. Clay Oven added 20 rushes for 72 yards and a TD and teammate Adam Balkenbush ran the ball 11 times for 57 yards and a score.

Balkenbush was 3 of 4 passing for 63 yards. Xavier Brackenridge also had a rushing touchdown for the Rams.

Stanton said the Rams’ defensive unit and offensive lineman deserved plenty of credit for the victory, too.

“We really excelled defensively. … We should also give credit to our offensive line,” he said. “We converted on the field on all different plays. Our offensive line really stepped up and opened holes for us.”

It will be the second time Central and Lewistown have played this year. On Oct. 14 in Lewistown, the Golden Eagles topped the Rams 17-7.

“They are thrilled to death and looking forward to regrouping next week and making another run at Lewistown,” said Stanton of the Rams.

