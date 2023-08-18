RED LODGE- Practicing in one of the most beautiful settings in high school sports, the Red Lodge Rams are eager to get back on the field this fall.

Last year, Red Lodge lost seven starters in the early part of the season, setting the year off course early. All of those guys are back, excited, and the team says they're closer together than ever.

"This is the most combined team I would say like the best chemistry I have ever been a part of from a football standpoint. The receivers and I have been getting in as much reps as we can," said senior quarterback Thomas Buchanan.

Senior lineman Xander Rehder added, "Like this season we had insane numbers in the weight room every day and everyone held each other accountable so we're just an actual team this year I feel like, holding each other responsible for our actions."

Fellow lineman Karsen Roberts said, "I feel like this team is actually in it to win it and playing as a team, picking each other up, constructive criticism of course but obviously we're helping each other out."

Buchanan leads the Rams behind center at quarterback, and he's a guy that has the ability to play at the next level, with football offers from Rocky Mountain College and Dickinson State in hand. Now, he's looking to progress his game in his final season with the Rams.

"For me I think just making the right reads as a quarterback, making the right decisions and not forcing anything but staying in the pocket," Buchanan said.

The first month of the football season can be tough. Before school starts, hot days are packed with two-a-days. That said, the Rams have found a way to beat the heat in their own backyard.

"We go sit in Rock Creek every day after and it's freezing cold but it's fun, I guess. It feels good for about two minutes but then you're shivering and so cold you can barely walk," Rehder said.



But it's not for everyone.

"I don't participate much it's a little cold for me. Ice their legs, get the legs nice and fresh for the next day. Personally, I just go home get a nice little ice bag on it, massage gun, but they have some fun down there at Rock Creek," Roberts said.

"Yeah, that's the homemade ice bath here in Red Lodge, Montana," said Rehder.



Red Lodge opens their season at home on August 25 against Whitehall.