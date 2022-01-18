BILLINGS - On Monday, member schools at the MHSA annual meeting agreed to offer baseball as a high school sport. For local administrators, now the real work begins.

SWX spoke with School District 2 Activities Director Mark Wahl about the challenges Billings Public Schools now face.

"What passed yesterday is just that the sport is offered from the MHSA. Each individual school has to decide if they can afford to do it and whether or not they will," Wahl explained.

High school baseball in Billings? Not so fast. Despite Monday's vote, that decision still has to be made for each school district.

"You have to make sure you have a schedule right? Billings can't decide to play then nobody in the surrounding area decides, and you have nobody to play. We will have to work together on this and I'm not sure what the timeline is like. I know a lot of people in Billings are excited about it. I had a lot of calls prior to the vote you know, and I guess I found out that there's a lot of kids that would like to play high school baseball." The addition of baseball will be expensive. Wahl said before they present the idea to the board, a committee will need to be formed to study what is needed. Those reasons, among others, are why Wahl said he was surprised the vote to add the sport passed in Butte.

"I think the reason it passed is because schools are finding out there's a lot of boys out there that want to play baseball that aren't playing anymore, and that's what struck me from the meetings and what I heard from other people."

Baseball is supposed to come to Montana in 2022-23. How many schools will field a team that year will remain to be seen. Wahl said a chance to increase participation for young athletes is a good reason to add baseball. Still, there's plenty of obstacles to overcome.

"When you think about startup costs will be quite huge. A major obstacle I know we will have in Billings is finding fields to play on and I'm sure there will be upfront costs to get those up to speed. Then transportation costs, coaching stipends, and for us in Billings, it's three times the cost. It's significant and something we will have to consider carefully."

That said, Wahl believes bringing high school baseball to Billings is possible, but it will take help from sports enthusiasts through the community to make it happen.

"We are certainly going to have to work together with Legion and club ball, and little league teams. We will have to all work together if we do in fact have baseball."